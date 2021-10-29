Print

Academic Minute: Buddhism and the Laws of War

Doug Lederman
October 29, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Christina Kilby, assistant professor of religion at James Madison University, examines how Buddhism can inform the modern world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

