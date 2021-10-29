SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Department Defers Decision on For-Profit Accreditor Renewal
The Department of Education has deferred its decision on whether to continue recognizing the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, as it announced Thursday the recognition status of nine accrediting agencies.
A decision will be made on the renewal of recognition for ACCSC -- an agency that predominantly accredits for-profit career institutions and has come under fire for approving institutions with poor student outcomes -- once it submits further information about its monitoring, evaluation and actions related to high-risk institutions, according to the department.
ACCSC was at the center of the debate among members of the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity during its July meeting, at which the advisory committee broke from the department in recommending that a senior department official renew ACCSC’s federal recognition for three years.
The department also notified three other agencies -- the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, the Council on Occupational Education, and the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools -- that they would have 12 months to come into compliance with the department’s criteria in order to be considered for renewal of recognition. If the agencies are once again federally recognized, their renewal will not last any longer than five years from Thursday’s decision.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Ex-dean at Southern California indicted for bribery | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty call for reinstatement of acquitted professor
- Workbook focuses on supporting students with long COVID
- Satiric look at this year's implicit bias module season (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Syracuse offers unequivocal support for targeted professor
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »