Engineering Sorority to Admit Nonbinary Members

By

Emma Whitford
October 29, 2021
 
 

The science and engineering sorority Phi Sigma Rho announced Thursday that it will now admit members with nonbinary gender identities.

In April, the National Panhellenic Conference -- the governing organization for 26 national and international sororities -- delayed a vote on whether its sororities would admit nonbinary members. Phi Sigma Rho is not a member of the conference.

