Engineering Sorority to Admit Nonbinary Members
October 29, 2021
The science and engineering sorority Phi Sigma Rho announced Thursday that it will now admit members with nonbinary gender identities.
In April, the National Panhellenic Conference -- the governing organization for 26 national and international sororities -- delayed a vote on whether its sororities would admit nonbinary members. Phi Sigma Rho is not a member of the conference.
