Academic Minute: Climate Change’s Impact on Sea Life

By

Doug Lederman
November 1, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Richard Aronson, professor and head of the ocean engineering and marine sciences department at the Florida Institute of Technology, discusses how climate change will affect sea life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

