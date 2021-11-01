SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Climate Change’s Impact on Sea Life
November 1, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Richard Aronson, professor and head of the ocean engineering and marine sciences department at the Florida Institute of Technology, discusses how climate change will affect sea life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
