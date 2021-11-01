Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Nazi Images at Antivaccine Rally

By

Scott Jaschik
November 1, 2021
 
 

Some at a rally against a vaccine mandate at Mississippi State University displayed Nazi symbols, The Columbus Dispatch reported. One person held a photo of the president of the university, Mark Kennum, with the president's face defaced with a Hitler mustache and a swastika. Another sign said, "Heil State." ("Hail State" is a Mississippi State fight song.)

The campus Hillel released a statement saying that a vaccine requirement is “not at all akin to the horrors of Nazism, and those horrors must not be belittled in this way … To those who posted the signs, we encourage you to familiarize yourself with the egregiousness of the Holocaust in order to understand why the inclusion of Nazi imagery is unreservedly inappropriate in your political messaging.”

Kennum wrote to Hillel, “I condemn the use of these images in that setting -- in any setting -- on the MSU campus or anywhere. There is no place for such egregious displays.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

To Reduce Inequality on College Campuses, Invest in Relationships
Magickal Realism
Many Liberal Arts Students
Need a Lesson in Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sometimes You Have to Say No
Is Rising Inequality the Fault of ‘The 9.9 Percent’?
The Childcare Dilemma
Do You Read Books on Higher Ed During ‘Normal’ Working Hours?
Perceptual Blindness

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 