Scrutiny for Southern Cal’s Greek System

The Greek system at the University of Southern California is facing scrutiny over multiple allegations of drugging and sexual assault during parties at the USC chapter of Sigma Nu, the Los Angeles Times reported. USC acknowledged on Friday a “troubling delay” in warning the campus about allegations of drugging and sexual assault at the Sigma Nu fraternity house in September. A confidential campus reporting service received five to seven disclosures of possible drugging and assault that month and took the rare step of informing university authorities Sept. 30. But USC officials did not notify the campus until Oct. 20, four days after another student reported sexual assault at Sigma Nu.

Hundreds of students have been protesting.