Global Universities Announce Carbon Neutrality Alliance
November 2, 2021
Southeast University and the University of Birmingham jointly inaugurated the World Alliance of Universities on Carbon Neutrality last week, Yahoo! Finance reported.
The alliance, which includes 15 Chinese universities and 13 global institutions, will attempt to maximize the impact that colleges and universities have together in fighting climate change. It is the first of its kind, according to Southeast University. The 28 institutions will share research, academic expertise and training capabilities.
