Wraparound Supports Improve Community College Outcomes

Providing community college students with comprehensive supports increases their chances of earning an associate degree within three years, according to a study released Monday by the University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab, a research lab focused on economic opportunity for marginalized communities.

The study provides interim findings from an ongoing eight-year study about how participating in a program that offers full support services to community college students in the Chicago metro area affects student success. The program is administered by One Million Degrees, a nonprofit organization, and offers access to coaches and tutors, professional development programming, and performance-based stipends, among other supports. Students who participated were 18 percent more likely to graduate within three years compared to other students.

The new findings “contribute to a growing, national body of evidence showing that community college students can thrive when properly supported,” Carmelo Barbaro, executive director of the Inclusive Economy Lab, said in a press release.