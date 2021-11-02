SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Wraparound Supports Improve Community College Outcomes
Providing community college students with comprehensive supports increases their chances of earning an associate degree within three years, according to a study released Monday by the University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab, a research lab focused on economic opportunity for marginalized communities.
The study provides interim findings from an ongoing eight-year study about how participating in a program that offers full support services to community college students in the Chicago metro area affects student success. The program is administered by One Million Degrees, a nonprofit organization, and offers access to coaches and tutors, professional development programming, and performance-based stipends, among other supports. Students who participated were 18 percent more likely to graduate within three years compared to other students.
The new findings “contribute to a growing, national body of evidence showing that community college students can thrive when properly supported,” Carmelo Barbaro, executive director of the Inclusive Economy Lab, said in a press release.
