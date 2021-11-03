Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

College President Fired Following Sexual Assault Allegation

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 3, 2021
 
 

The president of Georgetown College in Kentucky was fired Monday following allegations of sexual assault and “inappropriate behavior” involving college employees.

William A. Jones was fired as president one day after the Christian college “was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College,” according to a statement from the Board of Trustees.

The statement said the college “took immediate steps to investigate the allegations” and “has engaged outside counsel to continue the investigation.”

The board named Georgetown College’s provost, Rosemary Allen, acting president.

Jones was named Georgetown’s president in 2019, after three years as president of Bethany College, in Kansas. He did not immediately return a message requesting comment sent via a LinkedIn account in his name.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes
3 Steps for Increasing Faculty Diversity
To Reduce Inequality on College Campuses, Invest in Relationships

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education’s Role in the Era of the Great Resignation
Roadtrip!
Luxury Private Residence Halls and ‘Only the Rich Can Play’
Tuition Revenue: Where’s All the Money?
How Cognitive Bias Hinders Student Success
Sometimes You Have to Say No

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 