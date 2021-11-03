SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
College President Fired Following Sexual Assault Allegation
The president of Georgetown College in Kentucky was fired Monday following allegations of sexual assault and “inappropriate behavior” involving college employees.
William A. Jones was fired as president one day after the Christian college “was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College,” according to a statement from the Board of Trustees.
The statement said the college “took immediate steps to investigate the allegations” and “has engaged outside counsel to continue the investigation.”
The board named Georgetown College’s provost, Rosemary Allen, acting president.
Jones was named Georgetown’s president in 2019, after three years as president of Bethany College, in Kansas. He did not immediately return a message requesting comment sent via a LinkedIn account in his name.
