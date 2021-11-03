Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Trustee With Ties to Epstein Resigns From Bowdoin Board

By

Emma Whitford
November 3, 2021
 
 

James “Jes” Staley, a Bowdoin College trustee with ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stepped down from the board Monday, the Portland Press-Herald reported.

Staley, who managed Epstein’s finances at JPMorgan Chase between 2000 and 2013, also resigned from his position as CEO of Barclays, a London-based multinational bank.

The college was previously aware of Staley’s connection to Epstein but determined through an internal investigation that “there was nothing in Jes Staley’s actions or behavior that warranted the board taking any action,” according to the Press-Herald.

Prior to Staley’s resignation, the Bowdoin Labor Alliance circulated a petition that called for his removal. It received 427 signatures.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes
3 Steps for Increasing Faculty Diversity
To Reduce Inequality on College Campuses, Invest in Relationships

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education’s Role in the Era of the Great Resignation
Roadtrip!
Luxury Private Residence Halls and ‘Only the Rich Can Play’
Tuition Revenue: Where’s All the Money?
How Cognitive Bias Hinders Student Success
Sometimes You Have to Say No

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 