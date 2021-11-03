SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Trustee With Ties to Epstein Resigns From Bowdoin Board
November 3, 2021
James “Jes” Staley, a Bowdoin College trustee with ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stepped down from the board Monday, the Portland Press-Herald reported.
Staley, who managed Epstein’s finances at JPMorgan Chase between 2000 and 2013, also resigned from his position as CEO of Barclays, a London-based multinational bank.
The college was previously aware of Staley’s connection to Epstein but determined through an internal investigation that “there was nothing in Jes Staley’s actions or behavior that warranted the board taking any action,” according to the Press-Herald.
Prior to Staley’s resignation, the Bowdoin Labor Alliance circulated a petition that called for his removal. It received 427 signatures.
