New Mexico State Faculty Senate Wants New President, Provost

New Mexico State University’s Faculty and Student Senates have asked for a new president to replace John Floros and a new provost to replace Carol Parker, The Las Cruces Sun News reported. The faculty and student groups say the president and provost are spending too much on the administration and not enough on them.

A statement from the university said, “The university takes the concerns expressed by our students and our faculty members seriously. Last month, the university began an impartial audit to identify whether the claims being [sic] are valid. We will make the results of that audit public once it is complete. In the meantime, the university remains committed to the principles of shared governance and focused on our land-grant mission to serve our students and the people of New Mexico through education, research and outreach.”