Ex-Professor Admits He Made Meth in College Lab

Bradley Rowland, a former professor of chemistry at Henderson State University, in Arkansas, pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia use and manufacture of a controlled substance in his college laboratory, KUAR reported. Under a plea agreement, Rowland was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail and six years of supervised probation. In addition, Rowland was ordered to pay the college $149,917 in restitution—the amount Henderson has spent to clean and repair the three-story science building where he taught.