Saint Michael’s President Blames Outbreak on Halloween Parties

Scott Jaschik
November 9, 2021
 
 

Saint Michael’s College in Vermont held Friday’s classes online due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Saint Michael’s, which has about 1,450 undergraduates, reported that 54 of them had COVID-19 when the decision was made.

The college announced another 14 cases Sunday but said classes would meet in person.

Lorraine Sterritt, the president, blamed Halloween parties for the outbreak. "The situation we are in was not inevitable. We were doing really well as a community up to the point where there were numerous Halloween parties where students were unmasked and in close contact," Sterritt said. "We are managing this situation, and we will get back to where we need to be, but we need to be clear about what caused this disruption to all of our lives. It was the disregard for our health and safety guidelines and college policies on the part of some members of our community."

