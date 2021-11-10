Man in China Takes Entrance Exam 13 Times

A man in China has taken the national entrance exam for higher education, the gaokao, 13 times in an as-yet-unsuccessful attempt to get into prestigious Tsinghua University, The South China Morning Post reported.

His story has prompted considerable debate in China over the pressure for academic success.

The man, Tang Shangjun, has not given up. “I am quite stressed,” he said. “I hope next year’s gaokao is the last one for me to take.”