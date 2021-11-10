SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Michigan Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases
November 10, 2021
The University of Michigan is experiencing a “significant rise” in the number of COVID cases among students over the last week, university officials told All About Ann Arbor.
“Social gatherings without masks continue to be the primary identified route of transmission among students,” said a Michigan statement.
Officials have identified two clusters involving 40 students. All the cases were related to a party over Halloween weekend and fall break travel.
