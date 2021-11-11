Berkeley, Southern California Postpone Football Game

The University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Southern California have postponed this Saturday’s football game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Berkeley team.

The game will now be played on Dec. 4.

“It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday’s game against USC,” said Jim Knowlton, director of athletics at Berkeley. “We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do. Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday’s game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that, last Saturday, Berkeley played the University of Arizona despite 24 players being out due to COVID-19.

This week, 44 players are out.

A statement provided to the San Francisco Chronicle by the city of Berkeley’s Department of Public Health said, “Cases emerged in an environment of ongoing failure to abide by public health measures. People in the program did not: Get tested when sick, stay home when sick, [or wear] masks indoors. These simple measures keep people safe. Failing to do so results not only in individual infections, sickness, and worse, but also threatens the safety of all around them—especially those with compromised immune systems.”