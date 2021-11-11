City of Columbus Launches New Promise Program

The city of Columbus, Ohio, will offer free tuition at Columbus State Community College for the next three classes of high school graduates from the Columbus City Schools, Ohio’s largest school district.

The Columbus Promise program will cover tuition and fees for up to six semesters, plus a scholarship of up to $1,000 per year for other expenses such as food and transportation, WCMH-TV, an NBC affiliate, reported.

Participating students must complete an application for federal financial aid and enroll at least part-time in a degree or certificate program at the community college. To remain eligible, students will also have to maintain at least a 2.0 GPA each semester, take nine credit hours each term and stay in contact with a coach assigned to them through the program.

“Our city has too many folks working hard, not earning enough while simultaneously good-paying jobs sit unfilled,” Columbus City Council president Shannon Hardin said at a news conference Wednesday. “The Columbus Promise is a strategy to get our young people the skills and credentials they need to be prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”