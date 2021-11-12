Print

Academic Minute: Preparing College Students for the World

Doug Lederman
November 12, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Anthony Scardillo, assistant professor of marketing at Mount Saint Mary College, explores whether students are leaving institutions prepared for the workforce. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

