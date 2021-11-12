SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Stanford to Be Test Optional Another Year
November 12, 2021
For both this year and next, Stanford University will be test optional. “For both the current 2021–22 admission cycle and the following 2022–23 cycle, Stanford will not require ACT or SAT scores for first-year or transfer applicants. We recognize the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited access to admission testing worldwide, and as a result, we are extending this year’s test optional policy,” said a university announcement.
