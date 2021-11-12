Print

Stanford to Be Test Optional Another Year

By

Scott Jaschik
November 12, 2021
 
 

For both this year and next, Stanford University will be test optional. “For both the current 2021–22 admission cycle and the following 2022–23 cycle, Stanford will not require ACT or SAT scores for first-year or transfer applicants. We recognize the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited access to admission testing worldwide, and as a result, we are extending this year’s test optional policy,” said a university announcement.

