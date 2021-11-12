Print

U of Chicago Pledges Action After Killing of Recent Graduate

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 12, 2021
 
 

University of Chicago president Paul Alivisatos pledged a commitment “to working urgently” with scholars and city, state and federal elected officials and agencies “to address the serious problem of violence in our city” after a recent graduate was killed during a robbery in a residential neighborhood near campus Tuesday.

The university said the alumnus, Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, came to Chicago from Hong Kong and graduated last summer with a master’s degree in statistics.

Another international student at Chicago, Yiran Fan, was killed during a mass shooting in the city in January. The university posthumously awarded a Ph.D. to Fan, who came from China and was studying financial economics.

“The violence afflicting Chicago is on the same scale as a public health crisis and demands a commensurate response,” Alivisatos said in a video message Wednesday. “The city is formalizing, with the university’s involvement, a number of short- and longer-term public safety strategies specifically for Hyde Park and surrounding communities. We will share specifics soon.”

