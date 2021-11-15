‘Back on Track: Helping Students Recover From Learning Disruption’

Inside Higher Ed is releasing today a free report on COVID-related learning disruption and how colleges and instructors can help students recover from any setbacks they've experienced.

"Back on Track: Helping Students Recover From COVID-19 Learning Disruption" is available for download here. It explores how institutions are gauging their students' readiness to continue on their educational paths and strategies that student success administrators and individual faculty members are using to help students rebound from any learning disruption, among other topics.

Inside Higher Ed will present a free webcast on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Eastern to discuss the themes of the report and answer audience questions. Please register for the webcast here.

"Back on Track: Helping Students Recover From COVID-19 Learning Disruption" was made possible by the advertising support of VitalSource.