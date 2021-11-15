SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
‘Jeopardy!’ Will Host Tournament of Professors
November 15, 2021
The television show Jeopardy! will soon feature a lineup of all professors. The first such tournament will be Dec. 6-17. The debut game will feature Hester Blum (English, Pennsylvania State University), Gautam Hans (law, Vanderbilt University) and Gary Hollis (chemistry, Roanoke College).
