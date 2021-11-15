SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Appeals Court Extends Block of Employer Vaccine Mandate
A federal appeals court ruled Friday to keep in place a stay blocking a Biden administration rule requiring that large employers mandate their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, The New York Times reported.
The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit—all Republican appointees—sided with the challengers’ contention that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration overreached its authority in issuing the mandate. The Biden administration maintains it is within OSHA’s authority to require COVID-19 vaccination or testing in the workplace. Other challenges to the mandate are pending in other circuits, and it’s likely the issue will eventually end up in the Supreme Court.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Community college students produce a podcast on higher ed
- Climate change, operational disruptions and the research library (opinion)
- Seeing middle ground on the Bright Sheng case at U of Michigan
- Dreamers could access federal student aid under budget bill
- Colleges announce capital campaigns after pandemic hiatus
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Humanities graduates are happy with their lives, survey says
- UF says professors can be paid experts. They're suing anyway
- High school students and counselors are burned out | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »