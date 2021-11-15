SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Georgetown Law Sees Surge in Applications
November 15, 2021
The law school at Georgetown University, which receives more applications than any other law school, saw applications increase by 41 percent this year, more than the national average of 26 percent, The Washington Post reported. Officials credited Georgetown’s Washington location and its faculty for the gains.
