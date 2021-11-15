Print

Georgetown Law Sees Surge in Applications

Scott Jaschik
November 15, 2021
 
 

The law school at Georgetown University, which receives more applications than any other law school, saw applications increase by 41 percent this year, more than the national average of 26 percent, The Washington Post reported. Officials credited Georgetown’s Washington location and its faculty for the gains.

