SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
UC Davis Baseball Coach Quits Amid Scandal
November 15, 2021
Matt Vaughn has resigned as head baseball coach at the University of California, Davis, amid a scandal involving alcohol abuse and hazing on the team, The Sacramento Bee reported. “Head Coach Matt Vaughn failed to take appropriate steps to address a concern brought to his attention about possible hazing involving the baseball team in 2018,” the university said in a prepared statement.
A report on the baseball team revealed a series of hazing rituals and other “initiation events” that had been part of the baseball program at least since 2016. They included a game called “beer boxing,” which required two players to drink beer until someone vomited.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Climate change, operational disruptions and the research library (opinion)
- Community college students produce a podcast on higher ed
- Seeing middle ground on the Bright Sheng case at U of Michigan
- High school students aren't sure about going to college
- Dreamers could access federal student aid under budget bill
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Humanities graduates are happy with their lives, survey says
- UF says professors can be paid experts. They're suing anyway
- High school students and counselors are burned out | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »