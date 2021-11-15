Print

UC Davis Baseball Coach Quits Amid Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
November 15, 2021
 
 

Matt Vaughn has resigned as head baseball coach at the University of California, Davis, amid a scandal involving alcohol abuse and hazing on the team, The Sacramento Bee reported. “Head Coach Matt Vaughn failed to take appropriate steps to address a concern brought to his attention about possible hazing involving the baseball team in 2018,” the university said in a prepared statement.

A report on the baseball team revealed a series of hazing rituals and other “initiation events” that had been part of the baseball program at least since 2016. They included a game called “beer boxing,” which required two players to drink beer until someone vomited.

