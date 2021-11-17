SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Notre Dame Receives Record $50M Gift
University of Notre Dame alumnus Harry Fath and his wife, Linda, are donating $50 million to the Catholic institution, to be used exclusively for undergraduate financial aid. It is the largest gift in the university’s history.
“This extraordinarily generous gift will provide much-needed flexibility in offering financial aid packages tailored to the needs of our students and their families,” said Notre Dame president Reverend John I. Jenkins.
Nearly 70 percent of Notre Dame students receive some financial aid, with the average scholarship totaling $50,500, according to a press release.
Harry Fath, who grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from the university in 1963. He served in the Army, went to law school and then started investing in real estate, eventually founding Fath Properties.
“Linda and I are honored to be able to make this gift to the University of Notre Dame, a place that is run with integrity and espouses the right kind of values,” he said. “It is our hope that this gift will changes thousands of lives for the better.”
