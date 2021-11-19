Print

Academic Minute: Inflammation’s Impact on Drug Interaction

Doug Lederman
Today on the Academic Minute: Michael C. White, Distinguished Professor and chair of pharmacy practice at the University of Connecticut, explains how inflammation can alter how your body works with certain drugs. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

