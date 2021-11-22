SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Kyle Rittenhouse Is Student at Arizona State Online
November 22, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse, who on Friday was found not guilty on all charges he faced in the shooting deaths of two men in Wisconsin last year, is an online student at Arizona State University, The Arizona Republic reported.
Rittenhouse referenced his online status during the trial, and the university confirmed it. Jay Thorne, a university spokesman, said Arizona State does not ask online students about arrests or criminal history. Rittenhouse is currently enrolled in a nondegree program.
