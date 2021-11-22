Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Student at Arizona State Online

By

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, who on Friday was found not guilty on all charges he faced in the shooting deaths of two men in Wisconsin last year, is an online student at Arizona State University, The Arizona Republic reported.

Rittenhouse referenced his online status during the trial, and the university confirmed it. Jay Thorne, a university spokesman, said Arizona State does not ask online students about arrests or criminal history. Rittenhouse is currently enrolled in a nondegree program.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What’s Going on Here, Guys?
The Story Paradox
Reimagining Community Engagement
for a Post-COVID World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"It's Nice to Feel Wanted"
5 Reasons Why I Should Stop Whining About Working Virtually
What Will Higher Education Look Like 15 Years From Now?
The View From HR
5 Reasons Why I’m Struggling With Working Virtually
Making Space for Students to Take Pride in Their Writing

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 