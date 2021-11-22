Professor Sues After Being Fired for Allegedly Masturbating on Zoom

Howard Robinson, a professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service, is suing the university after it fired him for allegedly masturbating during a Zoom lecture, The New York Post reported. Robinson claims that erectile dysfunction made the allegation “virtually impossible.”

A graduate student, who is also suing Fordham, said she recorded Robinson “from above his waist, and observed him for a period of 1.5 minutes, during which time he was shaking, breathing hard, and saying … oh f*** yeah,” the article stated.

The student said she was retaliated against for making the recording.

Robinson’s suit said, “he was not masturbating but struggling not to urinate due to an enlarged prostate and other medical problems.” He said he was fired without a hearing.

A spokesman for Fordham said the university does not comment on personnel matters or on litigation.

Note: The headline on this story has been corrected to note, as the story said, that Robinson contests that he was masturbating.