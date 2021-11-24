Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: China’s Overseas Development

By

Doug Lederman
November 24, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Blake Alexander Simmons, postdoctoral research fellow at Boston University, determines how China’s foreign projects could have huge impacts, positive and negative. Learn more about the Academic Minute here, and come back tomorrow and Friday for new episodes.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

K-9s on Campuses
When the Boxes No Longer Fit
What’s Going on Here, Guys?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sell the Art Collection and Use the Money for Scholarships!
The Power of Transfer Student Data
Thankful for Our Conservative Colleagues
From Imitation to Infiltration
‘It’s Nice to Feel Wanted’
5 Reasons Why I Should Stop Whining About Working Virtually

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 