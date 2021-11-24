SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: China’s Overseas Development
November 24, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Blake Alexander Simmons, postdoctoral research fellow at Boston University, determines how China’s foreign projects could have huge impacts, positive and negative. Learn more about the Academic Minute here, and come back tomorrow and Friday for new episodes.
