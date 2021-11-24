Print

Boston College Postpones 2 Men’s Hockey Games

By

Scott Jaschik
November 24, 2021
 
 

Boston College has postponed men’s hockey games against the University of Notre Dame this Friday and Harvard University next Tuesday.

The college said the decision was made to comply with “COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution.”

Boston College is working with the two universities to reschedule the games.

