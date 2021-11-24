SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Boston College Postpones 2 Men’s Hockey Games
November 24, 2021
Boston College has postponed men’s hockey games against the University of Notre Dame this Friday and Harvard University next Tuesday.
The college said the decision was made to comply with “COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution.”
Boston College is working with the two universities to reschedule the games.
