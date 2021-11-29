Print

Princeton Raises Its Risk Level to ‘Moderate to High’

By

Scott Jaschik
November 29, 2021
 
 

Princeton University on Saturday raised its coronavirus risk level to “moderate to high.”

The university cited “a surge in cases among undergraduate students, coupled with increased case rates in the area.”

Princeton is requiring all undergraduates to submit a COVID-19 test as soon as they return to the campus from Thanksgiving break.

