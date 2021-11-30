Cal State Adopts Plan to Re-Enroll Students

The California State University system is embarking on a systemwide campaign to re-enroll students ahead of the spring semester, EdSource reported.

Chancellor Joseph Castro announced that the system would renew efforts to re-engage and re-enroll students by replicating across all its campuses a pilot program launched at San Francisco State University. The university emailed about 300 students who stopped out after fall 2019 to encourage them to re-enroll. Financial aid advisers also contacted the students who had outstanding balances about possible waivers or payment plans. About 60 students decided to return through the program.

The systemwide push is part of a four-year initiative to improve the Cal State system’s graduation rates.

“We have a moral imperative to do better for our students,” Castro said. “Let’s reach out, find creative ways to reconnect and welcome them back to the CSU, and provide them with the support they need to get back on track.”

Enrollment across the 23-campus system fell 1.7 percent this fall, and 17 campuses experienced declines.