Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

A Multicollege Collaboration Comes to Life: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
November 30, 2021
 
 

How can colleges move from competing to collaborating to better serve students?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines an unusual cooperative in New Mexico designed to improve how five community colleges (so far) operate and innovate.

The Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, or CHESS, is made up of independent community colleges that have teamed up because they think they’re stronger together than apart. In the conversation, the presidents of two of the colleges, Becky Rowley of Santa Fe Community College and Tracy Hartzler of Central New Mexico Community College, discuss the combination of trust, subjugation of institutional ego and internal culture change required to bring about a cross-institutional collaboration like this.

Listen to the episode here, and find out more about The Key here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Standing By Researchers at Public Universities
Preserving Tenure: A Term Tenure Proposal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Can’t We Buy a Fountain From Sam’s Club?
The Tangled Transition to Adulthood
Hybrid Schedules as Retention Tools
‘The Exponential Age’ and Online Learning in 2030

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 