A Multicollege Collaboration Comes to Life: The Key Podcast

How can colleges move from competing to collaborating to better serve students?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines an unusual cooperative in New Mexico designed to improve how five community colleges (so far) operate and innovate.

The Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services, or CHESS, is made up of independent community colleges that have teamed up because they think they’re stronger together than apart. In the conversation, the presidents of two of the colleges, Becky Rowley of Santa Fe Community College and Tracy Hartzler of Central New Mexico Community College, discuss the combination of trust, subjugation of institutional ego and internal culture change required to bring about a cross-institutional collaboration like this.

