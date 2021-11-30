SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
USC Apologizes for ‘Offensive Chant’ During Football Game
The University of Southern California’s athletic department issued a public apology to Brigham Young University on Sunday for an “offensive chant” that came from USC’s student section during a Saturday night football game between the two universities, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
According to the Tribune, USC students chanted “F--- the Mormons” during the game against BYU, which is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values,” the department wrote in a statement on Twitter. “It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program.” BYU beat USC 35 to 31 at Saturday’s game.
USC defensive line coach Vic So’oto issued his own statement on Twitter and tagged BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe. “I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love. Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe. All love. Hard fought game,” So’oto wrote.
