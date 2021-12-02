SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
B-Schools Waived Admissions Tests but Say Good Scores Helped
December 2, 2021
A survey by Kaplan and Manhattan Prep of admissions officers at nearly 100 full-time M.B.A. programs found that 67 percent currently waive the admissions exam requirement amid test-taking challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the same time, 88 percent of exam-waiving schools said that submitting a competitive admissions exam score helps a prospective student’s application.
