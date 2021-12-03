SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
California Parents Will Admit Guilt in Admissions Scandal
Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn, from California, have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. The charges relate to the admissions scandal. The Colburns are admitting that they paid Rick Singer, the organizer of the admissions schemes, $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a corrupt test administrator, to allow Mark Riddell, a corrupt test proctor, to secretly correct the Colburns’ son’s SAT exam answers to obtain a fraudulently inflated score. Singer, Dvorskiy and Riddell have already admitted guilt. The Colburns have agreed to a sentence, if approved by a federal judge, of eight weeks in prison, one year of supervised release with 100 hours of community service and a fine of $12,500.
