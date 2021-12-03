Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Liberty Professor Charged With Sexual Battery, Abduction

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 3, 2021
 
 

An associate professor at Liberty University in Virginia has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation in connection with an alleged incident with a student, the Associated Press reported.

Liberty campus police arrested William Atwell, who is listed in the faculty directory as an associate professor of American sign language, on Nov. 20. He was released on bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 25. Court records did not list an attorney for Atwell.

Liberty officials said Atwell had been suspended pending the outcome of the case.

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance,” a Liberty spokesperson said in a statement.

The conservative evangelical university is facing lawsuits related to its alleged mishandling of sexual assault.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Avenge Charcot!
Higher Education Should Model
Better Workplace Cultures
It’s Time to Talk About ‘Student Time’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Adam Croom on OU’s Now Fully Remote Office of Digital Learning
Peloton as Pedagogy
The Learning and Employment Record
10 Conversations Our Campuses Needs to Have
2019 Thinking Won’t Work in 2022

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 