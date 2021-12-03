Liberty Professor Charged With Sexual Battery, Abduction

An associate professor at Liberty University in Virginia has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation in connection with an alleged incident with a student, the Associated Press reported.

Liberty campus police arrested William Atwell, who is listed in the faculty directory as an associate professor of American sign language, on Nov. 20. He was released on bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 25. Court records did not list an attorney for Atwell.

Liberty officials said Atwell had been suspended pending the outcome of the case.

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance,” a Liberty spokesperson said in a statement.

The conservative evangelical university is facing lawsuits related to its alleged mishandling of sexual assault.