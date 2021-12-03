SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Liberty Professor Charged With Sexual Battery, Abduction
An associate professor at Liberty University in Virginia has been charged with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation in connection with an alleged incident with a student, the Associated Press reported.
Liberty campus police arrested William Atwell, who is listed in the faculty directory as an associate professor of American sign language, on Nov. 20. He was released on bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 25. Court records did not list an attorney for Atwell.
Liberty officials said Atwell had been suspended pending the outcome of the case.
“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance,” a Liberty spokesperson said in a statement.
The conservative evangelical university is facing lawsuits related to its alleged mishandling of sexual assault.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Can These Colleges Be Saved? | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Partnership draws online students, and scrutiny, for a community college
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »