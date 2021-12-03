SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Minnesota B-School Dean Apologizes for Remarks
December 3, 2021
Sri Zaheer, dean of the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, has apologized for remarks she made about employees during the pandemic, The Star Tribune reported.
Zaheer told staff members to "chill out and get over it" because people die every day from other causes. She also told those who wanted to work remotely that she knows they miss their "afternoon naps and watching 'The Bold and the Beautiful' at noon." The anger of employees was first reported by The Minnesota Daily.
In an email and at a meeting, Zaheer later apologized, and said her comments were "insensitive and caused harm."
