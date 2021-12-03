Resignation at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

The former president of the Southern Baptist Convention resigned from a visiting professorship at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary following criticism of his decision to share a spiritual message by his son, who is gay, The Christian Post reported.

In sharing the message Nov. 22, James Merritt wrote, “I don’t agree with my loved son @JonathanMerritt on everything to be sure. But I encourage you to listen to his message on Mark 13. It is both brilliant and faithful to the gospel and the coming of Jesus!”

The Conservative Baptist Network condemned the decision to share the message, issuing a statement last week that read, in part, “For one who is employed by a Southern Baptist seminary receiving Cooperative Program tithe dollars to promote an unrepentant sinner—no matter whose son he is—as a trustworthy preaching source is a betrayal of trusting Southern Baptists.”

Daniel Akin, president of the seminary, said on Twitter Monday that Merritt “asked me to allow him to decline serving as a visiting professor @SEBTS, not wanting to be a distraction to the school.”

“I have honored his request,” Akin wrote. “His integrity, character & love for the gospel is a model for us all. A great man & friend!”