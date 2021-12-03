Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University Press Group Changes Approach to Annual Meetings

By

Scott Jaschik
December 3, 2021
 
 

The Association of University Presses is changing its approach to annual meetings. Going forward, it will meet in person one year and virtually the next.

“While the past two years have proven that virtual events can be dynamic, collaborative, and vastly more accessible, elements of meeting new and old colleagues face-to-face and serendipitously have been sorely missed,” said a statement from the association. “By creating an annual meeting schedule that embraces both the invaluable energy and connections of an in-person conference and the accessible dynamism of virtual programming, the association looks forward to a series of complementary events that will enhance the collaborative, educational, and professional networking opportunities available to all members and the wider network of community partners in publishing, scholarly communications and academia.”

The next meeting will be in person, in Washington in June.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Avenge Charcot!
Higher Education Should Model
Better Workplace Cultures
It’s Time to Talk About ‘Student Time’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Adam Croom on OU’s Now Fully Remote Office of Digital Learning
Peloton as Pedagogy
The Learning and Employment Record
10 Conversations Our Campuses Needs to Have
2019 Thinking Won’t Work in 2022

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 