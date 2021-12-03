SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
University Press Group Changes Approach to Annual Meetings
The Association of University Presses is changing its approach to annual meetings. Going forward, it will meet in person one year and virtually the next.
“While the past two years have proven that virtual events can be dynamic, collaborative, and vastly more accessible, elements of meeting new and old colleagues face-to-face and serendipitously have been sorely missed,” said a statement from the association. “By creating an annual meeting schedule that embraces both the invaluable energy and connections of an in-person conference and the accessible dynamism of virtual programming, the association looks forward to a series of complementary events that will enhance the collaborative, educational, and professional networking opportunities available to all members and the wider network of community partners in publishing, scholarly communications and academia.”
The next meeting will be in person, in Washington in June.
