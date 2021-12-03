Print

Yale Raises Risk Level to 'Low to Moderate Risk'

Scott Jaschik
December 3, 2021
 
 

Yale University raised its risk level for coronavirus to yellow, signifying “low to moderate risk, reflecting public health conditions and the emergence of Omicron.”

Among the changes:

  • Those with a weekly testing requirement were asked to get a second test this week.
  • Those without a testing requirement are encouraged to test twice this week.
  • Students were told to avoid travel for the rest of the semester and choose delivery or pickup options versus off-campus, in-person dining.
  • Students were told to avoid large indoor gatherings that are not university sponsored.

