Columbia Student Fatally Stabbed Near Campus
December 6, 2021
A graduate student at Columbia University died, and another man was wounded, after they were stabbed in Upper Manhattan Thursday night, The New York Times reported.
The student, Davide Giri, a Ph.D. candidate in computer science, expected to graduate in May.
He was traveling home from soccer practice just before 11 p.m. when he was attacked about two blocks away from his apartment building. Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the attacks.
“This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus,” Columbia president Lee Bollinger wrote in a campuswide letter Friday. “On behalf of the entire Columbia community, I send my deepest condolences to Davide’s family.”
