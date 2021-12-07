SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Southern Cal Student Has Omicron Variant
December 7, 2021
A University of Southern California student has the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The university said the student had flown domestically.
"USC can confirm the individual is a USC student who is currently isolating and doing well. The case was detected as part of USC’s routine surveillance testing program; all campus close contacts have been identified, were notified, and are in quarantine," the statement from the university said. "The individual did not attend classes or organized activities on campus during their infectious period."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Former dean at Temple convicted in rankings scandal | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »