SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Iowa Pays Nearly $2 Million in Christian Student Group Suits
December 8, 2021
The University of Iowa will pay nearly $2 million in attorneys’ fees to the legal group that represented two Christian student groups that successfully sued the university over its decisions to deregister the groups, The Gazette reported.
Iowa deregistered Business Leaders in Christ after it denied a leadership position to a gay student and subsequently deregistered 38 other groups it found violated the university’s human rights policy, including Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. The courts found that the university selectively applied its human rights policy against religious student organizations, violating students’ First Amendment rights.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Huge coaching contracts—unjustifiable or business as usual?
- Eastern Michigan Faculty Votes No Confidence in President
- Iowa Pays Nearly $2 Million in Christian Student Group Suits
- Proposal would give liberal arts faculty second-class status
- Faculty should study video games to improve their teaching (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- The problems of not showing enough love for academic work (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges must prepare for the inevitable arrival of Omicron
- When suspending a professor isn't enough
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »