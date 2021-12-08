Iowa Pays Nearly $2 Million in Christian Student Group Suits

The University of Iowa will pay nearly $2 million in attorneys’ fees to the legal group that represented two Christian student groups that successfully sued the university over its decisions to deregister the groups, The Gazette reported.

Iowa deregistered Business Leaders in Christ after it denied a leadership position to a gay student and subsequently deregistered 38 other groups it found violated the university’s human rights policy, including Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. The courts found that the university selectively applied its human rights policy against religious student organizations, violating students’ First Amendment rights.