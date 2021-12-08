Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

More Colleges Require COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 8, 2021
 
 

More colleges have announced requirements that students and in some cases employees receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its guidance to recommend that all adults receive a booster shot six months after completing a two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series or two months after receiving a single Johnson & Jonson vaccine. Colleges that have recently announced requirements for booster vaccinations include Smith College, Syracuse University, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and the University of Notre Dame.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Does Someone Have
a Long COVID Disability?
The Importance of Faculty Engagement
Academe’s Neglected Responsibility

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Making Your Research Applicable for Mainstream Audiences
Why Would an Institution Refuse a Charitable Contribution?
Are Free Classes Easier to Drop?
‘Workhorse’ and the Extreme Career Parallels of the Restaurant and Higher Ed Industries
Inspiring Minds Want to Know
How to Bring More Low-Income Americans to a Bright Future

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 