More Colleges Require COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

More colleges have announced requirements that students and in some cases employees receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its guidance to recommend that all adults receive a booster shot six months after completing a two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series or two months after receiving a single Johnson & Jonson vaccine. Colleges that have recently announced requirements for booster vaccinations include Smith College, Syracuse University, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and the University of Notre Dame.