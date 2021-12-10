Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Music, Movements and Emotions

By

Doug Lederman
December 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mariusz Kozak, associate professor of music at Columbia University, discusses why music brings us together and helps us heal. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Collaborative Research Across Continents
Transforming Giving Relationships
Into Transformational Ones
When Does Someone Have
a Long COVID Disability?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
3 Questions for a 2020 Grad Working in Ed Tech
When Your Job Interferes With Your Work
#NECHE Day Two
TAG! You’re It: State Affordability Guarantees for Transfer Students
NECHE 2021 Musings

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 