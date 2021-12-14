Cornell, With 469 Student Cases, Moves Finals Online

Cornell University, following a spike in student cases, is moving all final exams online.

The university currently has 469 active student cases of coronavirus.

“Just last evening our COVID-19 testing lab team identified evidence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution” the university is taking a number of other steps, said a letter from Martha E. Pollack, the president.

The graduation ceremony for December graduates has been canceled.

All university events and social gatherings have been canceled.

Libraries are closed.

Students who have tested negative within the past 48 hours (Saturday or Sunday) and wish to leave campus may do so.

“It is obviously extremely dispiriting to have to take these steps,” said Pollack. “However, since the start of the pandemic, our commitment has been to follow the science and do all we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff, and students. We have faced many challenges together over the last many months. I am confident that we can once again rise to meet this current challenge so we can all take a well-deserved break.”