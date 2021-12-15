Bowie State Has 80 Cases

Bowie State University, in Maryland, has 80 new cases of coronavirus and is instituting new rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fox 5 News reported.

University officials said they believe off-campus gatherings are responsible for the spread.

The dining halls are offering only take-out; cleaning protocols have been enhanced and all social gatherings have been canceled.

The university was scheduled to play Johnson C. Smith University in basketball Tuesday night -- and decided to permit the game, but barred fans from the game.