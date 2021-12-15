Print

Bowie State Has 80 Cases

By

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2021
 
 

Bowie State University, in Maryland, has 80 new cases of coronavirus and is instituting new rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fox 5 News reported.

University officials said they believe off-campus gatherings are responsible for the spread.

The dining halls are offering only take-out; cleaning protocols have been enhanced and all social gatherings have been canceled.

The university was scheduled to play Johnson C. Smith University in basketball Tuesday night -- and decided to permit the game, but barred fans from the game.

 

