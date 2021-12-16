Print

bell hooks Dies at 69

By

Scott Jaschik
December 16, 2021
 
 

bell hooks, the influential Black feminist author, died Wednesday at the age of 69. A statement from Berea College, where she had taught since 2004, said she died at her home in Berea, Ky., after an extended illness. She adopted lowercase letters in her name to emphasize her ideas and books rather than her personality.

hooks donated her papers to Berea and helped create the bell hooks Center there. The center describes itself as, “an inclusive space where historically underrepresented students can come to be as they are, outside of the social scripts that circumscribe their living. We curate programs, collaborations and events that affirm these students’ sense of self and belonging—on campus and in the world. Our work is motivated by bell hooks’ famous insights that ‘patriarchy has no gender’ and that, therefore, ‘feminism is for everybody.’”

Her books included Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism and Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.

