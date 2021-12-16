SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
bell hooks Dies at 69
bell hooks, the influential Black feminist author, died Wednesday at the age of 69. A statement from Berea College, where she had taught since 2004, said she died at her home in Berea, Ky., after an extended illness. She adopted lowercase letters in her name to emphasize her ideas and books rather than her personality.
hooks donated her papers to Berea and helped create the bell hooks Center there. The center describes itself as, “an inclusive space where historically underrepresented students can come to be as they are, outside of the social scripts that circumscribe their living. We curate programs, collaborations and events that affirm these students’ sense of self and belonging—on campus and in the world. Our work is motivated by bell hooks’ famous insights that ‘patriarchy has no gender’ and that, therefore, ‘feminism is for everybody.’”
Her books included Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism and Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- UNC system to launch ambitious $97 million ed-tech start-up
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty clash with Duke on proposed writing program changes
- Columbia student worker strike halts campus operations
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »